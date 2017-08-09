Fourth episode was the show’s most watched ever, despite the leak

The hackers who claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of internal HBO data, including unaired Game of Thrones episodes, have reportedly released a ransom note among its second trove of leaks.

For those who have seen Sunday’s record-breaking episode of Game of Thrones, the extended video HBO just posted about the making of, which contains spoilers about the episode, should be a delight.

That would be in the very first episode of the show, “Winter Is Coming”. The document included what appeared to be the personal cellphone numbers and email addresses of actors including Emilia Clark, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, according to the AP.

Daenerys Targaryen attacks her enemies on her dragon in the epic battle scene at the end of the latest “Game of Thrones” episode.

Given their claims that they earn between $12 million and $15 million through blackmailing organizations whose networks they have breached, they are thought to be demanding between $6 million and $7.5 million in ransom. So far the HBO leaks have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014.

This is the second HBO-related data dump from the purported hackers.

“While it has been reported that a number of e-mails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised”, the statement from the Time Warner unit said. The leak originated from Hotstar, the Indian streaming service where the show is aired “minutes after America”.

The fourth episode revealed the best battle from “Game of Thrones“, but we will have to wait until next week to know if Jamie Lannister is dead or not. The group said it spends $500,000 each year to buy exploits that allow them to break into networks before Microsoft and other software companies are aware of the security holes.