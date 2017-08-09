France calls on all sides to de-escalate North Korea situation

Trump’s remarks, seemingly implying a nuclear strike, came as a report revealed that USA intelligence believes North Korea has produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside a missile.

On Tuesday night, North Korea verbally fired back – saying it is examining plans for attacking Guam to contain usa bases there.

Bordallo was critical of President Donald Trump’s vow Tuesday to answer North Korea “with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Pyongyang continues to threaten the U.S. She urged Trump to work with the global community to de-escalate tensions.

A North Korean military spokesman, in a statement that was carried by state-run KCNA news agency, said that the plan would be put into practice once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

“The president was sending out a very strong, deterrent signal to North Korea – a strong deterrent message not even to consider using nuclear weapons“, said Long Island U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) “If they do, they will literally be demolished from the face of the earth”.

The paper said that the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reached the assessment through a confidential report on the North’s nuclear weapons development program.

North Korea has made no secret of plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile able to strike the United States and has ignored global calls to halt its nuclear and missile programs. But at the right angle, the experts said the missiles, in theory, could hit the mainland of the United States. If the analysts are right, North Korea is a belligerent, nuclear foe the USA must confront diplomatically, and in a worst-case scenario, militarily. “I don’t think that’s a way you attack an issue and a challenge like this”.

Technically, the US and North Korea are still in a state of war.

Trump, during a press briefing at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, responded to a question about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities following reports that the rogue nation has succeeded in producing a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.

On Saturday, United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a United States-drafted resolution that aims to slash by a third the North Korea’s $3 billion annual export revenue over Pyongyang’s two ICBM tests in July.

Why does North Korea want nuclear weapons?

. “They have said that America will be defended”.

Media reports on Tuesday that referenced the DIA report said USA analysts have concluded that Pyongyang has now amassed 60 nuclear weapons, although some experts think the number is smaller, perhaps only half as many.