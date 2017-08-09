From Here To Andromeda OS: Or, Why Windows 10 Mobile is DEAD

Microsoft today released a new Windows Server preview for PCs with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) built in.

Microsoft’s Andromeda, according to the report, is a “modular” Windows build that can be used on any device form factor. In Windows 10, you can access these files just like physical optical discs (DVD, typically, but also CD, Blu-Ray and so on): Just double-click the file to “mount” it as a disc in the file system and access it normally.

Over the previous year or so, Microsoft has been making significant changes to Windows 10, in response to feedback from users about privacy issues, as well as concerns raised by regulators and watchdogs.

What that means is, the feature2 build of Windows 10 Mobile is entirely created to “continue supporting existing Windows phone handsets over the next year and a half”, he said.

Microsoft has been building Windows 10 as a service, meaning it is regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Now it’s coming to Windows Server (installation guide), letting developers and application administrators run tools they use in Linux environments alongside Cmd and PowerShell.

“This means Windows 10 Mobile will be keeping with Redstone 2 for the remainder of its life”, he added. Microsoft has planned to backport the new APIs that will be introduced with Redstone 3 and 4.

He said that once Microsoft stops porting APIs Windows 10 Mobile handsets, such as the Lumua 950 and its ilk, will “very quickly fall behind the rest of Windows 10”. That may seem like a lot, but it’s a small fraction of Windows 10’s 500 million users. Today, Microsoft said that it’s received a considerable amount of positive feedback to its recent privacy improvements.

The current Windows Phones will be supported until the end of 2018.