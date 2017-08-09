Fukrey’s are back with a bang in this ‘Fukrey Returns’ teaser

This new flick directed by Mrigandeep Singh Lamba, is a story of four friends (Pulkit Samrat, Ali Zafar, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma) is a tale of four friends who will again do some jugaad to make it big.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our amusing bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the teaser of “Fukrey Returns” too grabs the same essence making the film even more interesting. Varun Sharma’s comic timing and Richa Chadha’ badass look catches the eye at once.

In the two minute and one second-long clip, you all will see Richa Chadha making her comeback as Bholi Punjaban. Watch the fun-filled trailer right here. Features in an all new poster of #FukreyReturns.

The film is set to hit the screens on December 8. Farhan Akhar, who co-produces the film with Ritesh Sidhwani as part of Excel Entertainments, tweeted: “No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble”.

Although the squad was successful in sending her to jail, Bholi Punjaban, now released from jail and armed with her faithful allies, is in her best form. Pulkit was last seen in Junooniyat opposite Yami Gautam. “Dekho, the many moods of the Fukras”, is how Farhan introduced the renewed Fukras. Recently, speculations started flying high that the duo were dating each other.