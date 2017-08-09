Gearbox announces new game, but it’s not Borderlands 3

The mysteriously-named Project 1v1 is a first-person shooter where one player must fight off a single opponent.

Codenamed Project 1v1, Gearbox is creating a competitive first-person shooter “that combines the action of fast-paced 1v1 first-person combat with the metagame strategy of a collectible card game”, according to the game’s website. However, the developer did announce that a short Closed Technical Test is going to be held at some point this summer.

The test will be held on North American servers, so global players may experience decreased performance.

With even the announcement website’s FAQ being listed as “coming soon” there is no time frame on when we will get to see Project 1v1 in action. Playing the Ranked mode will apparently allow players to earn experience and crates containing new cards. Ranked simply pits you against someone that is of a similar skill level to you, Challenge lets you take on a friend in an unranked match, and Arena lets you take on the current champion of the mode and potentially take their place if you win. Other than that, Gearbox should also be working on new installments in the Duke Nukem, Borderlands and Brothers in Arms franchises, so we should hear a lot more from the studio in the near future.

We’ve reached out to Gearbox for more details on Project 1v1 and will update with any information the company provides.