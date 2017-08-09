Giant boa constrictor found living in family’s attic for years

“He used to complain he’d hear sounds in the attic”, van der Herchen said.

According to van der Herchen, the snake’s cozy resting spot was right above the chair his wife sat in.

When he finally went up there to check it out, he found a huge boa constrictor living there. Lampert came to the house to capture the snake and while looking for it he found a large snakeskin- indicating the snake had been there for awhile.

CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports Adam van der Herchen had been hearing noises coming from the attic and spotted a snake through an opening in the ceiling at his home in Englewood, Florida.

“Over the last couple of years, my wife said she heard sounds in the attic”, van der Herchen told WFLA.

“Only in Florida!” he said. The snake was more than six feet long.

“It took three and a half minutes for that snake to move into that rafter space…it was bigger than I expected”, he said. “Individuals sometimes escape or are released by owners”.

Van der Herchen would’ve much preferred a rat in the attic instead of a boa, but nonetheless, he’s thankful this uninvited guest is gone. All in all, van der Herchen wasn’t entirely surprised to find the massive snake had made itself a home in the attic.

Turns out, it was a boa constrictor.

The man believes the snake was once a pet, a common problem in Florida, and entered his home by a tree branch that was hanging close to his house.