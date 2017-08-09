Giant Inflatable Chicken With Golden Hair Pops Up Behind White House

Just beyond the White House, in a public area known as the ellipse, someone set up a giant inflatable chicken.

During the Wednesday afternoon edition of “Shep Smith Reporting”, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith ended a segment broadcast from the White House about North Korea by asking what he was looking at over the reporter’s shoulder.

To say that Taran Singh Brar isn’t pleased with President Trump’s first 200 days in office would be an understatement.

Online retail website Ebay reportedly lists several available Trump chickens, with a 10-foot chicken hailing from China going for almost $500.

The inflatable barn animal was featured in several Tax Day March events in cities across the United States, including DC, Chicago and San Francisco.

Trump was not in the White House when the chicken was placed.

But perhaps the president will see the poultry prop on Twitter, where social media users were clucking over the golden-haired chicken. He is on vacation in New Jersey. He reportedly spent $1,300 on his visual protest.