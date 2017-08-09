God is OK with nuking North Korea, Trump evangelical adviser says

Jeffress, whose Baptist church boasts 12,000 members, first provoked outrage in 2014 when he claimed President Obama was “paving the way for the Antichrist”.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary – including war – to stop evil”, Jeffress said.

Citing reports that US intelligence analysts believe North Korea is developing missile-ready nuclear weapons, Colbert called out a certain basketball diplomat: “My God, Dennis Rodman, did you do nothing?!” he said.

A vocal Republican supporter and advocate of Trump, the senior pastor previously defended controversial plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

‘People instinctively know that this president is not going to draw an imaginary red line and walk around it like President Obama did, ‘ he added.

New information about North Korea’s advancements in its nuclear program and news that Pyongyang is considering an attack on a us military base in Guam led to President Trump’s comments that continued threats from North Korea would be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

Jeffress appears to be referencing Romans 13, which details how Christians should submit to governing authorities because they have been “instituted by God”. It was also a choir from Jeffress’ church that recently performed a hymn-style ballad called “Make America Great Again”-a direct reference to Trump’s campaign slogan”.

And even though the commander-in-chief's threatening statement is being strongly criticized, there is one person who thinks it was actually God who wanted Trump to launch nukes.

In other words, Jeffress isn’t just saying that Trump has the right to go to war with North Korea.

“I don’t want to be alarmist: We’re all going to die”, Colbert continued, “because USA intelligence now believes North Korea is making missile-ready nuclear weapons”.