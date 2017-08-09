The newspaper, who has been in direct battle with the White House this week, says in releasing the assessment that the White House nor EPA has responded to calls or emails requesting comment. In its latest reporting of a so-called leaked climate assessment the New York Times relies on exaggerated statements and false allegations of cover-ups in order to push an agenda.

The scientists also validate concerns over rising sea levels, which are already affecting some places in the U.S. The report also notes an unmistakable link between climate change and extreme weather conditions.

The report broke the U.S. into 10 regions to analyze potential impacts: Pennsylvania and New Jersey fell into the northeast region.

The report states with “medium confidence” that human activities “have contributed to the observed increasing trend in North Atlantic hurricane activity since the 1970s”.

“Whoever says that they don’t believe in [human-caused] climate change-we recognize that those opinions exist”, Kossin says. Global average sea levels have risen 8 to 9 inches since 1880, but 3 of those inches, or close to 40 percent, have occurred since 1990.

But other effects, authors say, are linked to the increase in temperatures.

“Since the last National Climate Assessment was published (in 2014), 2014 became the warmest year on record globally, 2015 surpassed 2014 by a wide margin; and 2016 surpassed 2015″.

In addition, scientists studied all areas of the United States.

“Emerging science regarding Antarctic ice sheet stability suggests that, for high emission scenarios, a GMSL rise exceeding 8 feet (2.4 m) by 2100 is physically possible, although the probability of such an extreme outcome can not now be assessed”. The results could include longer heat waves, more intense rainstorms and the faster disintegration of coral reefs.

Alley said warmer air carries more moisture, which leads to additional rainfall.

The report also found that global temperatures are projected to rise significantly over the next century.

“As sea levels have risen, the number of tidal floods each year that cause minor impacts (also called “nuisance floods”) have increased 5- to 10-fold since the 1960s in several USA coastal cities (very high confidence)”. “But those who challenge scientific data on human-caused climate change say they are equally anxious that the draft report, as well as the larger National Climate Assessment, will be publicly released”. “We’re very aware that we need to do that”.

The administration has taken a host of steps this year to reverse former President Obama’s climate change agenda, including retreating from the Paris climate accord, rescinding new limits on power plant emissions, and other moves.

“This is sort of the background document”, Kopp said, referring to the Climate Science Special Report.

“The basic principles of how carbon dioxide traps heat, we’ve known since the 19th century”, Kopp said. “We’re saying we’re not going to sell out American businesses to do that”.

“Science is not a set of beliefs”, MacCracken said.