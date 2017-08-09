‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Introducing New Doctor With DeLuca Connection

While fans are already expecting to see the Hunt siblings properly reunite for the first time in a decade, it appears that we’ll also see a DeLuca family reunion in upcoming episodes.

EW has learned exclusively that Italian actress Stefania Spampinato has booked a multi-episode arc as the sister of Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca.

The (literally) explosive season finale saw Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) leave Grey Sloan Memorial after accidentally causing a massive explosion that swept through the building. She comes from Italy, as my character is Italian, and you get to see us exchanging some blows in Italian, which will be very interesting,”Gianniotti told ET, who has played DeLuca since season 11, at the Disney/ABC cocktail party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday”.

“She has a very interesting and controversial – some would say – profession within the medical field, which makes him uncomfortable”, Gianniotti continues.

“It’s a thorn in his side, her being there, but everybody else is quite fond of her”, he added. She is going to be a new presence at the hospital.

“We are bringing my sister [in] as a new character”.

Marika Dominczyk won’t be returning for Grey’s Anatomy’s 14th season, according to TV Line. After being around for the majority of Season 13, Minnick was sacked by Bailey in the season finale. Plus, so many characters come and go, any one of them could be Arizona’s next big love interest. Farewell Eliza, we hardly knew ye. Abigail Spencer recently took over the part of Owen’s sister Megan that was previously played by Bridget Regan, Variety noted.

The ABC medical drama will introduce yet another new doctor/sister to the canvas in Season 14.

Here’s a fun game: Try to name every doctor who’s ever appeared on Grey’s Anatomy.

What are you looking forward to the most in Grey’s Anatomy Season 14?