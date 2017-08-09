Guam Governor plays down N. Korean missile attack threat

The U.S. keeps a Naval base and Coast Guard station in the south, and an Air Force base in the north that saw heavy use during the Vietnam War.

Guam, which houses important USA military installations, has always been within the range of North Korea’s missiles.

President Trump vowed “fire, fury and frankly power” against Pyongyang if it continued to threaten the United States.

Dianne Feinstein said Trump’s “bombastic comments” were not helping the situation with North Korea.

“I want to reassure the people of Guam that now there is no threat to our island or the Marianas”, he said.

“Guam is American soil”.

Hertling said much of what the USA would need may not even be stationed in the United States, but deployed in current military campaigns against ISIS in the Middle East or the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Todd Thompson, a lawyer who lives on Guam, said he laughed off past threats because he “figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat”.

It is home to 6,000 U.S. military personnel, a number expected to nearly double when thousands of U.S. Marines move there from Japan, under a delayed bilateral agreement aimed at reducing the U.S. military footprint on southern island of Okinawa.

Dubbed the “tip of the spear”, Guam is a key to the USA military’s forward deployed presence in the Pacific and is home to thousands of American service members and their families.

The US military isn’t in any position right now to strike North Korea with the kind of campaign that would be needed to bring battlefield success and would need weeks, if not months, to sort out the logistics, analysts say. Now it is essentially a staging area, which sees rotations of bomber groups coming through. But just about as many, 68%, say that the USA should take a major role. “If you (were to) pull (the US) out of Japan and South Korea it’s the next best location in the Pacific”, says Schuster.

B-1 bomber presence in the region is not new, however.

There are, however, political complications in launching attacks from USA bases hosted by allies closer to Pyongyang, should the United States retaliate to Kim’s latest threats.

Then, in a survey conducted not long after North Korea’s underground detonation of what it said was a nuclear warhead, 72% said they thought the country was capable of hitting the United States with a missile.

However, “Guam’s importance is reliant on the behavior of our allies”.

“This trajectory indicates that the missile could have flown around 4,500 km [2,796 miles] if fired on a range-maximizing ballistic trajectory”, CSIS says.

Guam has since 2013 been home to the only Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) system to be permanently stationed on US territory. “Is this really going to happen?” said Cecil Chugrad, a 37-year-old bus driver for a tour bus company in Guam.

He added that the U.S. “routinely uses” Aegis-equipped warships around the island chain of the Marianas, of which Guam is the largest.

“@POTUS’s warning that North Korean threats will be answered by “fire & fury” is irresponsible & alarming”, Gallego wrote. And it marks a stark acceleration from 1994 to 2008, when North Korea did a total of 16 missile tests, Cha said.

Pyongyang said it’s “now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12”, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang’s initial threat to Guam came after the U.S. flew two B-1B bombers over the Korean peninsula on Tuesday local time.

State-run media threatened a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam and said North Korea would “turn the US mainland into the theater of a nuclear war” at any sign of an impending American attack. The bombers were joined by Japanese and South Korean aircraft during their mission.

“I believe the president’s comments and unnecessarily inflammatory (language) will increase the risk of escalation and conflict”, said an email from Jon Wolfsthal, a nuclear expert who served as Obama’s senior director for arms control and non-proliferation.

But others believe North Korea has no intention of backing down.

“The North Koreans did not develop their nuclear weapons to drop on the US”, Francona told CNN.

Secretary of State Tillerson has maintained that the U.S. is open to dialogue with North Korea, if it promises to abandon its development of nuclear weapons.