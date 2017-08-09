Guam governor says North Korea’s talk of revenge is no threat

A day after North Korea threatened revenge on the United States over newly issued sanctions handed down by the United Nations, President Donald Trump and North Korean officials exchanged threats Tuesday.

These would include US Navy ships and submarines armed with cruise missiles, plus Air Force bombers that could operate out of bases in Japan or Guam, he said.

“The situation on the Korean peninsula is already volatile enough”, said Sen.

The North Korea comments were published after US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang that if it continued to threaten the US, it would “face fire and fury like the world has never seen“.

And now? Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered soothing words about North Korea: “We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek a collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th Parallel”, he said.

“Slow down, think strategy Mr. President”, said John McLaughlin, the CIA Director under President Obama.

The successful testing of two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) last month suggested the reclusive North was making technical progress, Japan’s annual Defence White Paper warned.

No one has come up with the answer as yet.

It wasn’t clear what threats Trump was referring to when he addressed reporters Tuesday. This is especially true when it would appear that, by its very nature, the information coming out of North Korea could not possibly be as unquestionable as it seems to be with regard to Russian Federation.

North Korea experts have long advised against overtly hostile threats to the North, particularly given how little is known about the country’s unpredictable young leader, Kim Jong Un, and his stewardship of the world’s largest standing army.

The consequences of any US strike would potentially be catastrophic for South Koreans, Japanese and USA military personnel within range of North Korean retaliatory strikes.

Should US allies refuse to let the military to launch strikes from their territory, Guam would be the most likely place from which to launch airstrikes on North Korea, Schuster says, adding that this is how Kim will regard it.

Similar threats in 2013 led Guam’s U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo to advocate for the THAAD system, she said in a statement Wednesday.

“We must all continue our diplomatic efforts – it is the only way to ensure that the threat of the illegal North Korean nuclear weapons programme can be contained”, he said. If the North calls Trump’s bluff and conducts more missile launches or nuclear tests, Trump will be under added pressure now to deliver a forceful American response. The South Koreans obviously expect us to meet our mutual defense treaty requirements, but they just elected to office a new administration that desires to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, indeed direct talks.

True, Beijing has not done enough to change Kim’s calculus and their implementation of sanctions in the past has been spotty, but in the wake of a truly significant win in the UN – one that represented a galvanized worldwide community against an increasingly isolated North – Trump actually risks isolating the United States instead.

And The Washington Post reported Tuesday that USA intelligence officials assess that a decade after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion, Pyongyang has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, including by intercontinental missiles – the type capable of reaching the continental U.S. They immediately effectively called Trump’s obvious bluff (who promises nuclear war over threats rather than actions?!) by announcing plans to strike the island of Guam.

The comments come as Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks with Malaysian officials on August 9, as part of a Southeast Asia trip created to persuade allies to maintain pressure on North Korea over its nuclear missile program.

The U.S. has expressed a willingness to work with Kim.