Guam protected from N.Korea threat: USA rep

North Korea said on Wednesday it is considering a strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, hours after President Donald trump said any threat from Pyongyang would be met with “fire and fury“. “It’s been happening for many times already – I mean North Korea and South Korea problems – so I mean people there are kind of used to it, so some people worry, but most I think, even my parents, they are definitely used to it”.

“I’m a little anxious, a little panicked”.

“To me, it’s like over 10 years from now”, Kim said. “My concern is that things have changed in Washington, and who knows what’s going to happen?”

Guam is 2,131 miles southeast of North Korea.

The remarks followed North Korea’s warning of preemptive missile strikes against the U.S. military base of Guam in response to two USA strategic bombers which were sent again Tuesday to South Korea.

In August previous year, the North’s Foreign Ministry warned that all US military bases in the Pacific including Guam would “face ruin in the face of all-out and substantial attack” by the North’s military.

Guam houses a number of USA military facilities, including the Andersen airbase and the Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor.

Guam is armed with the U.S. Army’s defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which can intercept missiles. Most recently, on Saturday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening the sanctions on North Korea.

“We take it all very seriously, particularly the people of Guam”, she added.

With regard to media reports alleging that Pyongyang had succeeded in developing a miniaturized nuclear warhead that could be placed inside its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), neither the US Department of Homeland Security nor Department of Defense provided Charfauros with data confirming the imminent threat. “They have said that America will be defended”.

His comments came as the speaker of the Guam legislature said he hoped the island could defend itself. “It’s just like a regular business day”.