Gym owner makes no apologies for ‘No F– Cops’ sign

He says he’s a military veteran and was offended when he saw it outside the East Atlanta Village gym.

The offending sign spelled out the two rules at the club: “Do whatever the hell you want, correctly, except CrossFit cultism” and “No f- cops”.

As soon as news of Chambers’ sign circulated online, military and police supporters took to social media to rip into the gym owner.

According to WXIA-TV, Chambers has removed the sign from the door, but only because he regrets using profanities. He said he enacted the rule because the majority of his members are minorities who feel uncomfortable around police officers and military members.

Despite the backlash, Chambers says he still stands by the message it conveyed.

‘I didn’t want the other folks there to take the heat that I’m willing to take, ‘ Chambers said.

Chambers, who considers himself a lifelong political activist, said “if they have a warrant, they can go anywhere they want, but we’re not breaking the law”.

He said he’s had a “no cop” policy since opening the business and that the policy also applies to active members of hte military.

He said the gym had about 30 members, many of whom he lets train for free or in exchange for voluntary work at the gym.

WXIA reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment about the sign. Chambers said. “We felt that it was important to create zones, like businesses, official, operating establishing business, homes, recreation centers where cops are explicitly not welcome”.