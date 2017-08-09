Hackers hit HBO, demand millions for data

The hackers claim to have 1.5TB of data in total, but HBO has said it does not believe its email system has been compromised.

Hackers of USA television network HBO have released personal phone numbers of Game of Thrones actors, emails and scripts in the latest dump of data stolen from the company, and are demanding a multimillion-dollar ransom to prevent the release of whole TV shows and further emails.

In a video directed to HBO CEO Richard Plepler, “Mr Smith” used white text on a black background to threaten further disclosures if HBO doesn’t pay up.

The hackers claim it took six months to break into HBO’s network, and that they spend $500,000 a year purchasing so-called zero-day exploits that let them break into networks through holes not yet known to Microsoft and other software companies.

The substance of the leaked “GoT” materials also included marketing spreadsheets and media plans for the hit series. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. These were the words of the hackers themselves to big-shot cable company HBO.

In the letter to Plepler, which unfolds as a scroll set to ominous music, the hackers demand money.

HBO has also issued a statement in the matter, which read, “HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week”.

In a new dump, the script for the yet to be aired fifth episode was published, as well as legal information, employment agreements and other company files.

Adding, “We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident”. It claims HBO is the hackers’ 17th target and that only three of their past targets refused to pay.

The dump itself was just 3.4 gigabytes  mostly technical data that appears to provide a topography of HBO’s network and to list network-administrator passwords.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an email purported to be from the hackers behind the breach, said the promised leaks would be delayed “because of some new buyers”.