Han Solo: Donald Glover Describes Meeting Billy Dee Williams

Howard became the new Han Solo director in June after Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project due to “creative differences over style and tone” between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. As it turned out, that period of uncertainty lasted for only 72 hours, at which point the Mouse House drafted in Oscar-winning director Ron Howard to shepherd its Star Wars spinoff over the finish line.

Glover says living in London has inspired his new work. A self-confessed fan of the character he is set to play and the man who first brought him to life, Glover has revealed in a new feature from THR that he arrived at the spot fashionably late, wearing a pair of sunglasses and even a fake nose to throw off any kind of public attention he might attract. “But it’s cool that people connected to it, I feel like that’s exactly what you want to do as an artist is make a song where it connects with people’s lives”. “I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child”, Glover told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He just let me ramble on and on, and then finally I was like, “So, what do you think?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about all that”. And I’m just like, [Glover’s voice rises several octaves] “Was that scene good?”

“But Phil Lord and Chris Miller hired us, so you sort of feel like, ‘I know I’m not your first choice'”.

The Community alum’s Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry have also stayed busy working on Deadpool 2, Get Out and NBC’s This is Us respectively. Joked, Harrelson, “Obviously, the Force is with us”.