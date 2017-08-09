Hawaii News Now: North Korea threatens preemptive strike against Guam, defying Tr

President Donald Trump faced criticism from lawmakers in both parties on Tuesday after warning that North Korea would “face fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Pyongyang keeps threatening the United States.

The North Korean military said in a separate statement that it could carry out a pre-emptive strike if there were signs of an American provocation.

The nuclear advances were detailed in an official Japanese assessment and a Washington Post story that cited U.S. intelligence officials and a confidential Defence Intelligence Agency report.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States“, Trump seethed.

Trump’s invective came after news reports that the North’s dictatorial regime may have passed a milestone in its long quest to become a nuclear power.

Mr Trump’s stern words to the camera at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, came hours after reports indicating North Korea can now Wednesday nuclear warheads with its missiles, including those that may be able to hit the American mainland.

The conclusion was made in a confidential assessment completed last month by the Defense Intelligence Agency, the newspaper said, citing anonymous U.S. intelligence officials.

Analysts say that North Korea, already under numerous United Nations and other global sanctions, will feel some pain from the new sanctions but is not likely to return to disarmament negotiations anytime soon because of them.

“We will under no circumstances put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table”, Ri said, warning that North Korea is ready to “teach the USA a severe lesson”.

The timing could not be more pertinent.

The Washington Post story says that it is not known if North Korea has successfully tested the smaller design. But he said the US should assume the worst.

In pointed criticism of Beijing and Moscow, Pyongyang’s fiery statement said other nations that “received appreciation from the US” for supporting the resolution would also be “held accountable for escalating tension on the peninsula”.

“Regarding China, we are strongly concerned about its impact on the regional and global security environment as it continues to make unilateral, uncompromising assertions that are incompatible with the existing worldwide order”, Onodera said. “It will involve the massive shelling of an ally’s capital, which is one of the most densely packed cities on earth”. The U.S. could weigh military action if the threat perception changes. “None of them are good”.

A report in The Washington Post on Tuesday went further. The State Department declined to comment citing “intelligence matters”.

North Korea has tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles since July 4. It’s quite credible. It’s not a surprise for anyone who knows North Korea considering what they did previous year.

China, Pyongyang’s biggest supporter, on Sunday urged North Korea to halt its testing.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was quick to highlight his administration’s success in leading the UN Security Council to unanimously pass sanctions on North Korea.

According to a new CBS News poll only a third of those surveyed having confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the situation with North Korea.

Russian Federation and China have previously differed with others on how to handle Pyongyang, but in recent months have joined calls for North Korea to stop its missile tests – while also urging the United States and South Korea to halt military drills, and withdraw an anti-missile system from the South. Over that span, multiple USA presidents have tried and failed to coax or pressure Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear ambitions. Military action would destroy some allies in South Korea – there’s 20 million people within the artillery range of North Korean conventional weapons, not to say nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong-un’s threat to target the U.S. territory of Guam with a nuclear weapon leaves President Donald Trump with two “radical solutions”. “But if we expect China to really crack down on NK, we need to be serious about what China’s interests are”.

US officials said they would be watching China’s enforcement closely.