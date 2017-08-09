HBO gets $6m ransom demand to stop Game of Thrones leaks

Recently, the episode four (The Spoils of War) of Game of Thrones was leaked from one of HBO’s global network partners, Star India, which received episodes before they are aired on TV.

Hackers who targeted HBO last month released a trove of new data on Monday, including a file that appeared to show the phone numbers and other personal details of the stars of “Game of Thrones“, and demanded a ransom under the threat of releasing more sensitive network data, according to multiple reports. “HBO spends $12 million (£9.2 million) for market research and $5 million (£3.8 million) for (GoT series seven) advertisements”. Specifically, the hackers said HBO should consider the ransom “another budget for [its] advertisements”.

The message was authored by someone identified only as “Mr Smith”.

Perhaps most troubling for HBO is the potential of having scripts and recordings from upcoming shows leaked. “Leakage will be your worst nightmare”, the note reads. “So make a wise decision!”, the letter added. It’s unclear if the hackers sent the link to the materials to other media outlets or Game of Thrones fan sites.

The latest leak includes another half-gigabyte of the total 1.5TB of digital material that hackers stole from HBO. But until now, they hadn’t revealed their motive.

In a statement released to Wired, HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson said that the network continues to investigate the data breach.

On August 2, days after the HBO hack was first acknowledged, Plepler told staff, “We do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing”. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment.

In addition to the ransom letter and internal documents, the hackers’ dump includes a odd video summary of next week’s Game of Thrones episode, with stills from the show adjoining a plot summary. So far the HBO leaks, which have also included episodes of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014.

Yet the hackers claim that they have HBO’s best interests at heart. “Its a game for us”. Money isn’t our main goal. That didn’t stop them from demanding a ransom, however, because they “want to be your partner in a tiny part of HBO’s huge income”.