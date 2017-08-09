HBO hackers leak season 7 cast’s phone numbers and addresses

Hackers using the name “Mr. Smith” posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files, including some apparently related to the show Game of Thrones, online yesterday, part of what the purported hackers have claimed is a much larger trove of stolen HBO material.

The HBO hack has intensified following reports that several cast members from Game of Thrones have had their personal phone numbers and home addresses leaked online.

Among a series of assaults aimed at Hollywood studios, Netflix and Disney to name some, the most recent victim is HBO.

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week”.

“HBO was one of our hard targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)”. “As we said, the forensic review is ongoing”, a network spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. But once the group penetrated the content maker’s networks, they made off with a significant score of valuable information.

The hackers admitted in the letter that HBO has carefully protected its Game of Thrones content, but warned they had collected enough to produce a “tiny mini-series” of season seven content that will “shock the entire world” and “put an end to fate of this season” as well as “corrupts your ideas and efforts” for season eight.

The hackers reportedly sent a video message, named “First Letter”, published by Mashable on Tuesday, to HBO President and CEO Richard Plepler and demanded Bitcoins as a ransom for the stolen data otherwise the leaks would continue.

It was the second time documents have been released on the internet that were purportedly stolen from HBO since the hack surfaced early last week. During April, one hack attack on Netflix led to the leakage of episodes from Orange is the New Black’s fifth season, while a month later hackers asserted they stole Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.