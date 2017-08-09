‘He Is Closer To Manchester’ – Mourinho Hints At Ibrahimovic Man Utd Return

However, the big Swede has proven doubters wrong by making a quick recovery to show his great fitness, and the former Manchester United striker, who was earlier ruled out for whole of 2017, will be back in two months time.

United manager Jose Mourinho meanwhile believes that Ibrahimovic is more likely to stay at Old Trafford than join the Italian giants.

He is free to sign for a new club and has been courted by AC Milan in recent weeks.

Mourinho, however, continues to hint that Ibrahimovic, who earned £19.11m ($25m) in wages and bonuses a year ago, will be handed a new short-term deal by United.

The 35-year-old suffered a severe knee injury in the latter stages of last season and is expected to be out until at least the end of the year.

When asked about Ibrahimovic, Mourinho stated: “He has no contract but he is closer to Manchester“. ‘It’s open. Of course, we wanted to be honest and open for him to make a decision in case his desire was to leave.

“He’s a great player, I don’t have to say that”, Italian Conti told Milan TV (via Gazzetta dello Sport).

Ambitious Serie A outfit Milan are carefully monitoring the situation as well, though, with director Massimiliano Mirabelli teasing a possible deal to Sport Mediaset.

“Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back”.

