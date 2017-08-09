Hiker comes face-to-face with mountain lion in NorCal park

He and his trail partner, Sam Vonderheide, a math teacher at Arroyo Grande High School, survived the encounter and completed their hike to the top of the mountain.

Two hikers from San Luis Obispo County say they recently came face-to-face with a mountain lion in Sequoia National Park and have some video to prove it.

As they round the bend in the trail, they could see nothing at first, but as the footage pans around and up, a #Mountain Lion can be seen, perching on the rocks above them and just few feet away from the hikers.

Its ears are perked up and head cocked.

If faced with a similar situation, one expert says you never want to run.

“I don’t know”, the other replied. “I think I was a little fearful for my life”.

“[I was] not only shocked, but alarmed that she had the advantage above me, which is what they do when they hunt”, McKinney later told The Associated Press.

The jittery cellphone video opens on a dirt trail in the dense woods of California’s Sequoia National Park.

The men said a park ranger told them it was a rare encounter.

“We were getting close to where we were going to camp – or meant to camp – and we came around the corner and I saw a body moving through these bushes and thought maybe it’d be a deer or something”, said Vonderheide.

But despite their efforts to try and rouse it from the trail, the lion didn’t budge. “So we gave up”.

The men were on the first day of an 11-day hike up Mount Whitney, but with the cougar not moving, they turned back and set up camp in another area.

The following day, they returned to where they’d seen the big cat.

The men were so shaken they had made goodbye videos for their loved ones.

It turns out the mountain lion wasn’t going anywhere, as they tried to get it to move on without success because they wanted to continue to where they wished to set up their camp.

Wildlife biologist Daniel Gammons said staying calm is key to surviving these kinds of encounters.

“The big thing these visitors did right was that they didn’t panic and run”, Gammons said in a statement.

While the encounter was terrifying, McKinney said he and Vonderheide had discussed spotting a puma.