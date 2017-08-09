Houston family claims dog died while in cargo hold on United flight

According to ABC News, the five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel died while in the cargo hold of the plane.

The family said the dog died during that time in the cargo when a flight is reportedly delayed.

A United spokesman said Tuesday that the airline is reviewing the incident. We are deeply upset any time an animal suffers an injury while traveling with us and especially grieved in the rare instance that one passes away.

Following United Airlines’ public relations disaster in April when a passenger refused a request to leave his seat (i.e., being “involuntarily bumped”) and was subsequently dragged off the aircraft-an episode recorded by fellow passengers and viewed around the world-United and other U.S. airlines reviewed and revised their overbooking policies.

The rate of ticket-holders on 12 USA carriers denied a seat from April to June declined to 44 per million passengers, according to the Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report released Tuesday.

“United also says that the airline will no longer call on airport police or other law enforcement personnel to handle these kinds of matters, unless safety and security are at risk”.

The family also claims that there were air conditioning problems in the main cabin. Last month, United apologized for making a passenger give up a paid seat for her toddler to a standby passenger, forcing her to hold the child on her lap for the duration of the flight. A lawyer for the owners claimed the airlines destroyed the animals’ remains without permission. National Weather Service records indicate Sunday’s high temperature in Houston was 94 degrees with rain.

United has issued an official apology regarding the incident saying that they are offering their condolences and assistance to the family. In 2012, supermodel Maggie Rizer wrote a blog post accusing the carrier of negligence in the death of her 2-year-old golden retriever.

United has yet to provide the cause of the dog’s death and is apparently still in the investigation process. Only a week later, a Miami native blamed the airline for the death of his mastiff on a cross-country trip to San Francisco during a heatwave.

Although the settlement United reached with Dao is confidential, U.S. legal analysts conjecture that he could have received up to several million dollars.

This is seen as a remarkable improvement after a passenger was forcibly dragged off a flight from Chicago in April.