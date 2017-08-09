I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel

All the 44 Congress MLAs who were staying at Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort arrived in Neejanand Resort in Anand district of Gujarat on Monday. However, six Congress MLAs have resigned from the party by now and the principal opposition party is left with only 51 MLAs in the state Assembly.

Asked about allegations of surveillance on him and Congress MLAs by the ruling BJP, he said: “I don’t know why I am targeted like this. As of now, we are also looking to expand support from other communities like the Reddys, and Dalits, who have mostly been with parties like the Congress and TDP”, said the functionary.

Four candidates are in the fray for the three vacancies to the upper house of Parliament and the contest is expected to go down to the wire. Whoever wins the Rajya Sabha high-stakes battle on Tuesday-Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s closest aide Ahmed Patel is a candidate-the murky goings-on have tarnished the image of Indian politics and politicians irreparably. Meanwhile, for the third seat, it is still short of 14 votes which seems like an uphill task in the current political scenario in the state. Stating that he and Patel had been friends since 1977, the 77-year-old politician said, “We have been friends since then and remain so till now”.

The Congress had received positive feelers from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and one MLA each from JD (U) and Gujarat Parivartan Party but NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday maintained that the party is yet to take a final call. The Congress had 57 MLAs in the Assembly two weeks ago.

Vaghela believes that the Congress’ decision to fly out the MLAs to Bengaluru at the time of the floods will cost the party in the Assembly elections in 2018. However, Congress is confident of Patel’s win and senior party leader Arjun Modhwadia told Catch that they have the requisite numbers to ensure Patel’s victory. It won the seats in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the 2014 general elections. Apart from steering seven-hour long back-to-back meetings with party leaders, Shah personally monitored mock rounds of ballot voting exercises scripted for 121 BJP MLAs.

After NCP leader Kandhal Jadeja announced that his party will be backing the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat today, senior leader of the party Majid Memom also hinted confirmation.

Three of the six MLAs, including Rajput, have joined the BJP.

“Summary: People had reposed their faith in Congress MLAs, so the party should also repose its faith in its members”, said Vaghela.