Infiniti goes retro with its Pebble Beach prototype

Releasing a single teaser of the auto that will make its global debut on August 16, Infiniti claims the auto it plans to unveil in Monterey California will be a “heritage inspired prototype vehicle”.

Last year, the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 stole Monterey Car Week with its sultry red paint job and stunning proportions.

The teaser video released by Mercedes hints at the styling of the new concept inside and out.

Also worthy of note is that while the Vision 6 coupe features rear seats, these are seemingly absent from this latest concept – presumably to accommodate a folding roof. For the 2017 edition of the event, the company is poised to unveil a new Vision vehicle, and here’s a teaser of what’s to come.

Carmakers are on the tease ahead of the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance show in California.

The rumor is that what will debut is a convertible version of the electric Vision Maybach 6 coupe concept, which we first saw at the same show a year ago. The lone photo of the Infiniti concept shows a section of what appears to be a silver racing vehicle (odd, since Japan’s national racing color is white), perhaps meant to look like a monoposto GP design or perhaps some sort of early sports-racer.