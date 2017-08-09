Intel completes its $15.3 billion deal to acquire Israeli company Mobileye

According to Krzanich, the acquisition will allow Mobileye’s computer vision expertise – known as the “eyes” – to complement Intel’s high-performance computing and connectivity expertise – known as the “brains” – in a bid to create automated driving solutions from cloud to auto.

The system under development by Intel and Mobileye will include cameras, image-processing capabilities, microprocessors, and mapping technology, as well as software that determines how to react to driving situations, pedestrians, and other vehicles, known as “driving policy”.

Intel is readying a fleet of fully autonomous cars built on its Mobileye acquisition, with more than a hundred vehicles expected to be deployed across multiple countries.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (left) and Mobileye co-founder Amnon Shashua speak at the BMW Group news conference.

Intel wants a piece of the autonomous vehicle pie as well. The very first Level 4 cars from this fleet will take to the roads for various tests later this year.

Mobileye will continue to offer its own technologies to automakers, meanwhile, who have used the company’s camera systems and more for semi-autonomous driving systems.

“Building cars and testing them in real-world conditions provides immediate feedback and will accelerate delivery of technologies and solutions for highly and fully autonomous vehicles”, said Amnon Shashua, soon-to-be senior VP of Intel Corp. and future CEO/CTO of Mobileye. “Our goal is to develop autonomous vehicle technology that can be deployed anywhere, which means we need to test and train the vehicles in varying locations”. “Mobileye is very excited to begin this new chapter”.

“Neither company could do this alone”, Shashua said. Mobileye will lead Intel’s autonomous driving efforts, and will have the full support of Intel resources and technology to define and deliver cloud-to-car solutions for the automotive market segment. “Given resident skill-sets within the two companies, a standalone fleet of test vehicles is possible nearly immediately”.