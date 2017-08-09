Iranian President Unveils Controversial Cabinet

“Rouhani, who won reelection in a landslide in May by securing 57% of the vote, was sworn in for a second term on Saturday in the presence of dignitaries from over 100 countries and global organizations, including eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and deputy prime ministers, seven deputy parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries, IRNA reported”.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani introduced the list of proposed ministers to the country’s parliament for a vote of confidence, according to local media. The lineup appears set to potentially face obstacles in obtaining the necessary votes of confidence.

The cabinet list, published on state media, shows Rouhani has re-appointed Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the lead negotiator in the nuclear deal, and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, who is credited with increasing oil production after the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani put forward a new cabinet line-up on Tuesday that was immediately criticised by reformists for its lack of women or young people.

Iran and Pakistan are each other’s strategic depth and developing relations between the two countries is very important as a factors to increase security in the region, said Rouhani adding: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to deepen ties with Pakistan in all fields of mutual interest, including science and technology, energy and cultural and academic relations”.

The list includes no women, minorities, or ministers under age 35. In recent weeks, the Reformists have demanded that Rouhani not surrender to pressure from conservatives and hard-liners who once dominated parliament and instead pick suitable ministers who believe in his campaign promises, which were based on political and social reform. Mr Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during the past one year and hoped that bilateral relations would continue to improve.

The list, which now goes to parliament for approval, kept most of the major players from Rouhani’s first cabinet in place.

Rahmani Fazli is also under attack by Reformists and moderates for not pursuing policy in line with their objectives and for failing to change numerous governors who were appointed by former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Rouhani’s new cabinet, revealed on August 8, features no women and the oldest average age since the 1979 revolution, according to The Associated Press. Mowlaverdi was one of only three women to serve under Rouhani in his first term, amongst a large cohort of vice presidents – a position that does not require parliamentary consent.