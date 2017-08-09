J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, 3 terrorists holed up

Local sources told Kashmir Life that as the news about the killing of three militants spread in the town, youth took to streets and staged protests and clashed with forces.

One person was killed and several others injured today as security forces opened fire on stone- pelting protestors near the encounter site in Pulwama where two militants was killed, police said.

The encounter began when security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Gulab Bagh village in Pulwama’s Tral.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them resulting in a gun battle.

“Three militants have been killed”, a police officer said.

Identities of the slain civilians were being ascertained at the time this report was published. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.