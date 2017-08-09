Jaguars spending time practicing with Patriots

His moniker for Brandin Cooks, who’s been arguably the best player on the field in these joint practices?

“I think anytime you throw an interception, you learn from it”, he said. On a day on which Coughlin talked mostly about the opportunity that the dual practices with the Patriots represented, Coughlin stayed in that vein when discussing the quarterback. “It’s definitely different”, he said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are spending a few days in New England as guests of the Patriots for a few joint practices.

“B-Cooks, Cookie – he’s a great energy around us”, Edelman said.

“There is no doubt there has been some bad stuff that has happened and we have to fix and continue to work on”, Bortles said on a remarkably cool, overcast August New England day, “but I think if you watched seven on sevens today or one on ones and there wasn’t a whole lot times we got stopped”. The other night when we were scrimmaging it was very hard.

Brady, who has spoken to the general media just once since training camp began July 27, spent more than 12 minutes chatting with his old Patriots teammate about his family, his diet and his expectations for the upcoming season. But the more Cooks keeps making plays like this one-handed catch, the comparisons will keep coming.

When it comes to Thursday night, we’ll se the starters for an undetermined amount of time.

On Tuesday afternoon following a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles addressed the high-powered New England defense and the challenges they impose on opposing offenses. In fact, he hasn’t told the players either. Some players need the work.

“It’s a big advantage for him, if he can play with good pad level and use his length, not have it used against him, which I’d say he’s been able to do as a football player through his career in college and so forth”, said Bill Belichick this weekend. I think each person is different. Practice turns into game reality.

He explained why he approaches it this way. “Like I said before, we have a great deal of respect for their coaches and their players”.

As an honest-to-a-fault guy, Marrone has been refreshing when asked about specific players.

“You get exhausted of playing against each other, you want to see somebody else”, Butler said. The Jags aren’t exactly racing across the beach of the First Coast to embrace their once presumptive left tackle – at least not yet. And Arrelious Benn has been a standout according to Marrone on special teams. He does the same at special teams. I’m extremely happy with the way he goes about his business as a pro, especially from the teams standpoint and obviously on the offensive standpoint.