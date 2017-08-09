JJ Watt expected to play in Texans’ preseason opener

“Tom’s going to start the game”, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. I think we’re in good condition, but the game is different.

Even though the trip to Carolina is for only a preseason game, Savage expects a lot from himself.

On top of all that, O’Brien still has to keep an on all the players that take the field, in just under a month, the Texans staff will have to cut the roster down to 53 players.

“I’ll say this: Covington’s doing a good job”.

“Playing everybody. Everybody that’s able to play, will play“, said O’Brien, is his fourth season with the Texans, having led the Texans to three straight 9-7 seasons, including AFC South titles the last two campaigns. I remember I checked the ball down like five times in a row. “Ultimately, we’ve got to score points”.

Houston, which is holding his first training camp in West Virginia, will play the Panthers in the first of four preseason games.

The Texans will host the Patriots for joint practices next Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s the case with former SC star Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans’ No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft.

“From what I see, I think it’s really good chemistry”.

“You have no idea how the game’s going to play out”, he said. “You have injuries, so, 80-plus guys you have to get into the game [and] you need to evaluate”.

We expected Newton to sit out at least the first week of preseason after missing team sessions the past week.

The Cowboys surrendered 15 points in the first quarter but held the Cardinals to only a field goal the rest of the game. New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the evolving offense and special teams competitions should highlight the evening. “That’s what I want”.