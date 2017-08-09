John Bailey named as new Film Academy president

Share this article: Cinematographer John Baily.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science – or the Oscars – have confirmed their new President for the following four years will be John Bailey, the cinematographer behind Groundhog Day.

His cinematography credits include ‘”Ordinary People,” “American Gigolo“, “The Big Chill“, “Groundhog Day“, “As Good as It Gets“, “The Anniversary Party”, “The Way Way Back” and “A Walk in the Woods”. Bailey will take over a position that was held most recently by President Cheryl Boone Isaacs who has served four consecutive, one-year stints at the helm.

In the last two years, the academy has opened its doors to the largest and most diverse classes of new members in its history.

“Bailey, a 74-year-old film veteran with a long record of Academy service, had been quietly talking with insiders about the presidency for some time; but he largely evaded public visibility, as speculation locked on the prospects of Laura Dern, an actress who is closely allied with Academy chief executive Dawn Hudson”.

Under her leadership, conversation regarding the lack of diversity in Hollywood and minority representation at the Academy Awards intensified. She said earlier this year that she would not seek re-election. “We need to do more, and better and more quickly”. In addition the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives in the industry, including public programming, educational outreach and the forthcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is now under construction in Los Angeles.