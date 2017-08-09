Jordan king in rare West Bank trip seen as message to Israel

The visit scheduled to take place on Monday, during which King Abdullah will meet with President Mahmoud Abbas, and discussed ways of continuing coordination and cooperation between the two authorities, following the most recent Israeli transgression against Islam’s third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Two Jordanians were shot dead by an Israeli security detail, with the accused hurried out of the country by Israel despite Jordan’s demands he should stand trial for the killings.

Tel Aviv- Israeli diplomatic sources on Friday said that recent developments show evidence of a clear escalation with Jordan’s capital Amman, as Jordanian King Abdullah II announced paying a rare visit Palestinian Authority headquarters in Ramallah.

As for peace efforts, Abdullah praised US President Donald Trump as being “committed to work for peace between Palestinians and Israelis”, according to Petra.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, revered by both Muslims and Jews, has been a flashpoint site for violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the past decades.

However, according the Palestinian Affairs expert Pinhas Inbari, from the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, there are also differences between the king and Abbas.

Israel said the goal of the detectors was to prevent further attacks, but the Palestinians viewed them as a step toward taking over the mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

In July, Muslims protested in Jerusalem and the West Bank after Israel added cameras and metal detectors at the site after a July 14 attack in which two Israeli officers and three attackers were killed.

According to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, the Monday meeting resulted in the construction of a joint Palestinian-Jordanian team that will be assigned to deal with future crises and seek to improve joint coordination following the latest Temple Mount flare-up. By contrast, Palestinians say Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-inlaw and the USA peace coordinator, sides with Israel against them.

President Abbas checked into a local Ramallah hospital recently and was declared fit after what was called a “routine” checkup.

