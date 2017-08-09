Jordan’s King Abdullah makes rare visit to Ramallah in West Bank

Abdullah and Abbas also reportedly discussed the recent Temple Mount crisis and broader regional developments.

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the king reiterated his full support of the Palestinian people and of the Abbas-led Palestinian Authority (PA), while Abbas expressed his appreciation of Jordan for “defending” the Palestinian cause on the worldwide stage.

After the visit, Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called on the US government to reassert its commitment to a two-state peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians.

The visit comes two weeks since a surge in violence in Jerusalem after Israel installed metal detectors and enforced a ban on the entry of men aged below 50 years at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, following the killing of two Israeli policemen.

According to King Abdullah, the future of the Palestinian issue is now at a crossroads and the possibility of reaching a peace agreement is becoming more hard.

President Abbas expressed appreciation for Jordan’s efforts under the leadership of His Majesty to support the rights and just cause of the Palestinian people.

Israel later reversed the security measures – which had included the installation of metal detectors – after Palestinian Muslims surrounded the area in protest.

King Abdulllah is the official custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque that follows the Jordanian Waqf since 1948.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 25, 2017 meets with security guard ‘Ziv, ‘ who shot dead two Jordanians as he was being stabbed by one of them at the Israeli Embassy compound in Amman on July 23.

The Palestinian Authority received Jordanian and Arab positions positively during the Al-Aqsa crisis, but warned that Israel had not halted its plots for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

According to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, the Monday meeting resulted in the construction of a joint Palestinian-Jordanian team that will be assigned to deal with future crises and seek to improve joint coordination following the latest Temple Mount flare-up.

“This is a brazen attack on media freedom in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

Both the king and Abbas emphasized “the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo” of the Temple Mount, which Petra called the Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The king’s helicopter touched down at 12:45 p.m. and left Ramallah at 2:10 p.m.

“It was agreed to form a joint crisis team, which will continue to assess the past phase and its lessons, and to assess any challenges we may face at the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, he added.