Jordan’s King Abdullah Meets With Palestinian Leader Abbas in Ramallah

Abdullah and Abbas also reportedly discussed the recent Temple Mount crisis and broader regional developments.

Abdullah hopes his visit to Ramallah and show of support for the Palestinians will give him a boost at home where many Jordanians disagreed with his decision to allow an Israeli Embassy guard who fatally shot two Jordanians last month to return to Israel.

After the visit, Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called on the US government to reassert its commitment to a two-state peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians.

Abdullah’s visit to Ramallah, his first since 2012, was in reaction to rising tensions over a key Old Jerusalem holy site known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II, after a meeting Monday in Ramallah, called for U.S. President Donald Trump to endorse a two-state solution. “There will be no breakthrough in the peace process if there is no American commitment to support a solution to the Palestinian issue”, he said.

At least five Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian clashes in Jerusalem and West Bank since July 14, after Israel imposed security measures at the entrances to the holy compound.

Petra, the Jordanian news agency, said talks focused on “the need for preserving the historic and legal status quo in noble Jerusalem and to not hurt it because there will be negative consequences for the entire region”.

The man was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to Israel, which further rattled Jordanians and King Abdullah’s government.

“This is a brazen attack on media freedom in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

Last week, a speech Mr Kushner gave to congressional interns was leaked to the U.S. tech news website Wired.

Sheikh Salim said the al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to Muslims only and the Islamic endowment department is the only authority that has the right to manage the affairs of the holy site.

The king’s helicopter touched down at 12:45 p.m. and left Ramallah at 2:10 p.m.

“This is an important visit in terms of the ties between Palestine and Jordan, especially after what happened in Jerusalem”, said Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem.

Al-Malki said the Palestinian leadership is expecting possible upcoming actions by Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to which they plan to be ready to face.