Jordan’s King Abdullah To Visit Ramallah

King Abdullah II met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah during the king’s first visit to the West Bank in five years.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994 and has growing, if little discussed, economic ties with its neighbour, often plays a mediating role in the region.

Although the Jordanian king and Abbas purportedly meet regularly, Abdullah’s visit to Ramallah meant to demonstrate Jordan’s support for the PA amid a power struggle between the PA and the Gaza-ruling Palestinian terror group Hamas.

As for peace efforts, Abdullah praised US President Donald Trump as being “committed to work for peace between Palestinians and Israelis”, according to Petra.

The visit supports the relationship between Jordanians and Palestinians and aims to raise the level of Palestinian-Jordan coordination, commented Samir Barhoum, editor in chief of the Jordan Times English-language daily. That prompted Israel to install metal detectors and security cameras at the entrance to the Mount, sparking protests and violence in Jerusalem, the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and Jordan.

Israeli regime authorities shut down Al-Aqsa compound for nearly three days following a deadly shooting attack on July 14, only to reopen it after having installed increased and humiliating security measures.

When Netanyahu warmly greeted the guard upon his return to Israel, Abdullah said there would be diplomatic consequences.

Palestinians have argued that ending Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem – lands Palestinians seek for their state – is key to defeating terrorism.

Last week, a speech Mr Kushner gave to congressional interns was leaked to the U.S. tech news website Wired.

“They say there is a habitual encroachment by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa compound”.

The speech alarmed Palestinians, and PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi said Kushner had “disqualified himself” from being a USA peace envoy.

King Abdullah appeared to take a softer approach to the United States on Monday. “His Majesty said that what is desired is to intensify efforts to make progress during the coming period”.

Jordanians organised protests outside the Israeli embassy in Amman. “It’s sending a message ‘we are the protectors of al-Aksa, we are united and we are putting you on notice'”.

Al-Malki said the Palestinian leadership is expecting possible upcoming actions by Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to which they plan to be ready to face.