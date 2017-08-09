Jose Mourinho hails Nemanja Matic’s performance against Real Madrid

Real president Florentino Perez also ruled out selling the player earlier this season.

Indeed, the midfielder was strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital last summer after only managing five goals during the 2015-16 campaign, and struggling to earn a regular spot in the Real Madrid XI.

Their travelling support easily outnumbered that of Real Madrid’s in Macedonia, just as it does every week domestically, but on the field the club still have significant work to do.

Lukaku, signed from Everton for an initial £75million, wasted a glorious chance shortly after Isco doubled Madrid’s advantage but made no mistake with his next opportunity after Keylor Navas parried a Matic drive.

“I think they could have scored more than they did and we could have scored more”. Throw in the knack to score goals in important games then you catch the drift: Champions League final, Super Cup final, Barcelona, Napoli…

They’re expected to retain La Liga and the Champions League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he could deploy a three-man central defence ahead of the new Premier League season. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – with the help of Isco, who started before not fully fit Cristiano Ronaldo – were pulling all the strings, while Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale often tried to unsettle United’s defensive line.

“We can but we can also play with four in the back”, he told reporters.

“But in good moments he was really good and especially in our dominance in the second half after the 2-0”.

The start of another new season will bring a fresh challenge for Isco as he looks to nail down a regular spot in the Real Madrid XI.

“The (quality gap) is not very big”.

The Belgium worldwide, signed from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75 million last month, netted in the second half of his competitive debut in United’s 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss on Tuesday.