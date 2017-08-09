Jurassic era crocodile named after Motörhead’s Lemmy

The 1980 Motörhead song, and timeless banger, “Love Me Like a Reptile” might have been about snakes (and sex, natch), but Ian Fraser Kilmister, aka Lemmy, the legendary band’s iconic frontman, was always definitely a crocodile.

Named Lemmysuchus – a direct translation of ‘Lemmy’s crocodile, ‘ the 5.8 meter long beast was a sea-going member of a group of teleosaurs which were common during the Jurassic Period and is distantly related to today’s crocs. He died aged 70 in 2015.

“It would have been one of the biggest coastal predators of its time”, speculated Michela Johnson of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, the institution that bestowed the ancient species with the gift of Lemmy’s name.

The monster that terrorised coastal waters around Britain more than 145 million years ago had a skull measuring just over 3ft long and large, blunt teeth flawless for crushing bones and turtle shells. But it was recently re-examined and found to have been incorrectly lumped with other sea crocodiles from the area.

Before subsequent fossils were found to suggest that the Lemmysuchus was in fact it’s own species, many of it’s relatives fossils were often mixed in.

Lemmysuchus lived in shallow sea waters around the coast of land that would become modern-day Europe according to the museum.

The suggestion to honour heavy metal bass player Lemmy came from Natural History Museum curator and Motorhead fan Lorna Steel.

“Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015″, Steel says, “we’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus“.

The current researchers performed a careful anatomical comparison on the all bones and referred them to the main type specimen in the Museum.

Like the hell-raising rocker it is named after, the creature was no shrinking violet.