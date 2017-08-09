Juventus return for Emre Can

Juventus are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Germany midfielder Emre Can, but they are yet to meet Liverpool’s asking price for the player.

The Germany worldwide is into the final year of his contract at Anfield and has not yet agreed fresh terms.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are hoping to scupper Liverpool’s plans by submitting an offer for the 23-year-old, who joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Corriere dello Sport report much along the same lines: The most feasible option for Juventus is Matuidi however Can remains the favourite option, however Liverpool are said to be unwavering in their desire to keep the midfielder at Anfield.

The Italian champions have earmarked the versatile German as an ideal man to strengthen their side in the middle of the pitch but time is running out to conclude a deal.

Griffee added Liverpool could be tempted by a significant offer as Can’s current Reds contract expires next summer, but the Anfield outfit may also “err on the side of caution” given the ongoing speculation surrounding Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho.

The Italian publication noted: ‘At the weekend, the Premier League starts, the Bianconeri will be in Supercoppa: in short, the season will be over’.