Kannada made compulsory for all bank staff throughout Karnataka

The KDA issued a circular to the regional heads of all nationalised, rural and scheduled banks in Karnataka.

Debate over language in Karnataka took a new twist on Tuesday with the Karnataka Development Authority (KDA) making it compulsory for all non-Kannada speaking bank employees to learn the local language in six months or lose jobs.

In a circular issued to the banks chairman of the KDA Prof S G Siddaramaiah said, “If employees who do not know Kannada fail to learn the language within six months, they should be relieved of their services in accordance with the recruitment rules”.

“I have widely noticed the lack of will by administrators in implementing the local language in many banks, ignoring the local language and not paying due respect to it can lead to conflicts in the future”.

The KDA has made it clear that those who are recruited must be asked to learn Kannada within six months of recruitment and those who are already in service must be given six months time to learn the language.

The authority has also asked them to set up Kannada units at all their branches in the state, in line with Hindi units which exist for the implementation of the language. Just a few days ago it was decided that metro stations in Bengaluru would not have Hindi signboards anymore.

The authority has also asked the banks to follow the three-language formula in all advertisements i.e.in English Hindi and regional language.

There were also reports that outsiders are being targeted and they are at the receiving end of language war.

“Despite rules that all bank facilities should be available to the public in Kannada, all kinds of forms, specimens should be in Kannada; official activities are not being transacted in Kannada”, it said.