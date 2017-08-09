KCNA: Canadian Special Envoy Visits N. Korea

Hyeon Soo Lim, 61, was jailed 2015 for “subversive acts against Pyongyang”, accusations which Canadian authorities have strongly denied.

A special envoy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in North Korea on Tuesday, the North’s state-run news agency said.

North Korea said Wednesday that it has released an imprisoned Canadian pastor for humanitarian reasons amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsular stemming from the North’s continued provocations.

A spokesperson for Trudeau would only confirm that a Canadian delegation is present in the internationally isolated capital.

Lim’s family has reportedly been seeking his release since the nation allowed American student Otto Warmbier to return in June.

“His health and wellbeing remain of utmost importance to the government and we are obviously continuing to engage on his case and, given that it is an active case, we can not provide any further comment at this time”.

Their pleas came in the aftermath of the death of Otto Warmbier, the USA citizen who was held in captivity by North Korea and released only to die a few days later.

Lim, who has a wife and son living in the Toronto area, started the Light Korean Presbyterian Church almost three decades ago, shortly after he emigrated from South Korea.

He had visited the country dozens of times, working with orphanages and nursing homes. Jang Song-Thaek was arrested and executed for treason in December 2013.

Last year, Lim told CNN he spends eight hours a day digging holes at a labour camp where he has not seen any other prisoners.