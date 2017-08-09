Kentucky basketball leads nation in 2016-17 home attendance

Kentucky averaged 23,461 for its 17 games at Rupp Arena.

Playing 17 home games in 2016-17, 398,850 fans attended games in Rupp Arena.

Over the course of 16 home games, an average of 1,900 fans came out to support the women’s basketball team, with the total attendance reaching almost 30,500 fans. The ACC’s average attendance was 11,257, and the SEC was close behind at 11,080.

The Big Ten bested all conferences in men’s basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. United Kingdom was one of only three schools to have more than 300,000 fans attend its home games.

Syracuse’s average attendance closely mirrored its 21,592 figure for the 2015-16 season.

A total of 706,331 fans watched the Wildcats play at home, on the road and at neutral sites in 2016-17, more than any other school. Syracuse also led the country in attendance in 2013-14. The Orange was the only team to top 400,000 in total attendance, packing 444,809 into the Carrier Dome in just 21 home games.

Calvin College is once again among the NCAA III leaders in men’s basketball attendance.

The conference averaged 866 fans at women’s basketball games with a total of 191,291 fans who appeared at women’s basketball games.

Syracuse had two crowds that passed the 30,000-mark this past season. Calvin finished third in this year’s standings with an average of 1,338 fans per game.