Kerala High Court lifts lifetime ban on Sreesanth imposed by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Committee of Administrators will discuss the possibility of cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics along with other matters when the two parties meet on Wednesday in New Delhi, PTI reported.

“Those who haven’t would be mentioned in the status report to the Supreme Court”, said CoA member Diana Edulji.

“I also request you to take appropriate decision to enable me to resume my cricket career both at national and worldwide level without any further delay”.

He has last played for India in 2000.

The meeting however, brought good news for the national men and women selection committee, wherein each member will be awarded Rs 15 lakh each for the stellar performance of both the teams in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events. After a couple of hiccups, the Mithali-Raj team found its touch back and finished as the runners-up.

“We are trying our level best”.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Azharuddin’s request for a one-time payment and pension has been referred to the general body meeting.

The Board, too, did not challenge the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling, leaving Azharuddin pleading for the clearance of his dues.

There was also some development regarding the Kerala High Court’s order to lift the ban on pacer S Sreesanth. “Azharuddin’s case has been referred to the general body and Sreesanth’s case, the legal team is still studying”, Edulji said. But I have always believed that miracles can happen.

Azharuddin’s dues had been withheld following his ban for alleged match-fixing.

On the much-anticipated revision of pay for first-class cricketers, Edulji informed that treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary is working on the modalities and they expect that a figure will be worked out before the next COA meeting in Mumbai on August 23.

Edulji further said that only 10 of 31 affiliated units have responded to the CoA’s demand of submitting their members’ list.

“I have written to the Board many times but have not heard from it”, said Prabhakar, who keenly awaits the CoA’s views on the issue.