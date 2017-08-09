Kesha Performs on Good Morning America, Says Rainbow Saved Her Life

And TBH, after watching Kesha’s emotional delivery of her first single in years, we only have one word: same. “And you said that I was done/ Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come”, Kesha triumphantly sang, resulting in more applause.

“It’s so personal”, Kesha said, fighting back tears. I’ve written every song on this album and they’re all so personal. Though she didn’t shoot for that Internet-breaking high note at the end-which you know fans are anxiously waiting to hear live-Kesha still nailed a bone-chilling wail for the grand finale.

As previously reported, Kesha filed a lawsuit in 2014 against music producer Dr. Luke, alleging that he had drugged her and was physically, sexually and mentally abusive, which he has since denied. But last week she hit the stage at YouTube Space L.A. for an intimate concert where she warmed the audience with “Woman” and perhaps most impressively, “Praying“, the debut single off Rainbow. Dr. Luke, meanwhile, sued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract.

Speaking candidly to host Robin Roberts, Kesha discussed how her latest album helped her to overcome hard issues in the past few years.

She explained that to her, rainbows and bright colors represented hope-along with the LGBTQ community-and now her whole house, body, and life is covered in rainbows.

Kesha shared footage from her performance on Monday and trust us, the results are worth your time.