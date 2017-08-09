Key facts about Guam, the center of US-North Korea tension

Pyongyang said Wednesday it was “carefully examining” a plan to strike Guam hours after President Donald Trump warned North Korea any further threats to the United States would be met with “fire and fury.”

Charfauros in his statement urged calm and said defences were in place on Guam and its neighbouring Pacific islands for threats such as North Korea.

The North Korean army said on Wednesday it was examining an operational plan for attacking Guam to contain the U.S. bases there, sending a shiver of fear through people living on the island.

It marked the first mission for the crews and aircraft recently deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s continuous bomber presence missions in the region.

South Korea’s unification ministry said Wednesday that the country was closely monitoring “possible provocation” from North Korea after it warned of preemptive missile strikes against the U.S. island of Guam in the Pacific.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that USA intelligence reports on the progress of North Korea’s nuclear program had concluded that the country could now miniaturize nuclear bombs and fit them on missiles and estimated it had about 60 nuclear devices. “Since it’s a United States territory and the first American soil to welcome a new day, it has widely adopted the slogan of ‘Where’s America’s Day Begins”.

A South Korean defense official said on Wednesday that the two B-1B Lancers from Andersen Air Force in Guam were deployed to the peninsula Tuesday as part of a combined exercise with the South’s fighter jets.

Guam’s congressional delegate, Madeleine Bordallo, in a statement Tuesday the latest reports on North Korea were “deeply troubling” but that she remains “confident that Guam remains safe and protected”.

“We will continue to keep the public updated on any changes or requests for action”.

On that 30-minute flight, the missile flew a horizontal distance of 787 kilometers (490 miles), and reached an apogee of just over 2,111 km (1,312 miles), before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.

“This trajectory indicates that the missile could have flown around 4,500 km [2,796 miles] if fired on a range-maximizing ballistic trajectory”, CSIS says.

His comments came as the speaker of the Guam legislature said he hoped the island could defend itself.