‘King of the Hill’ May Be Revived at Fox

Speaking to the Television Critics Association today, Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden teased that she has had “preliminary conversations” with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about resurrecting King Of The Hill.

Mike Judge, co-creator of the Fox cartoon series “King of the Hill“, poses in front of an illustration of Hank Hill, the animated character he voices, in this October 28, 2002, file photo made in Los Angeles.

“I would like to explore that”, Walden said. While she emphasized that these are only “first, exploratory” talks, bringing back the show wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the studio, which recently brought back vintage shows like 24, Prison Break, and The X-Files for revivals of their own.

King of the Hill ran from 1997 through 2009 on FOX and was a hit throughout the show’s run.

“And they were both excited about it, but they’re working on a lot of different things individually, so it’s about finding time”. We had a very preliminary conversation about that.

Judge voiced main character Hank Hill. Hill is married to his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and together they have a prepubescent boy named Bobby Hill (Emmy victor Pamela Adlon).

Daniels, who after King of the Hill would go on to create The Office, is now the showrunner for TBS’ People of Earth, while Judge is an executive producer on Silicon Valley. The latter is also a Fox show, making the network no stranger to putting a show back on the air long after cancellation. It is FOX’s third longest-running animated series of all-time, behind only The Simpsons and Family Guy.