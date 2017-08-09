Knicks sign Michael Beasley, a former No. 2 overall pick

The New York Knicks are giving Michael Beasley another chance in the National Basketball Association after signing him on a one-year deal.

Having earned a reputation as a fan favorite with Milwaukee Bucks fans previous year, it looks as if Michael Beasley is set to move on for a new challenge after just one season with the team. ESPN confirmed the report, adding that a deal is expected to be completed Tuesday.

According to worldwide journalist David Pick, Beasley was offered over $3 million to sign with Shandong.

Beasley is expected to bring scoring off the bench for NY. For his nine-year professional career, Beasley has averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, that comes as no coincidence either, as Beasley had built a good relationship with Robinson in his role as vice president of player personnel and organizational development.

He also has spent time in the Chinese Basketball League.

Beasley’s role with the Knicks is uncertain because of the possibility of a trade that could see Carmelo Anthony leave the team. Last season with Milwaukee, Beasley scored 9.4 points per game off the Bucks’ bench, but he posted career highs in both shooting percentage (53.3 percent) and 3-point percentage (41.9 percent).

With Beasley and the addition of point guard Ramon Sessions, the Knicks have 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster.