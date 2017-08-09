Krispy Kreme glazed goes chocolate for eclipse

The upcoming total eclipse of the sun is not the only historic occasion that will occur August 21. The doughnut will feature a classic Krispy Kreme original glaze that’s covered in chocolate glaze. Mmm.

They’ll also offer early sales of the doughnut on August 19 and August 20.

Just imagining chocolate replacing the original glazed recipe coat a conveyor belt of fresh donuts is enough to make me drool.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain will douse its glazed doughnuts in chocolate to coincide with the solar eclipse happening that Monday.

Krispy Kreme is dropping its first ever chocolate glazed doughnut, marking a Very Important moment in Doughnut History.

That’s why when Instagram user @candyhunting posted a picture announcing a solar eclipse themed Krispy Kreme donut, we screamed very, very loudly.