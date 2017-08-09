Latest No Man’s Sky update adds fast travel and improves the story

Well, the No Man’s Sky community has been led on a merry chase these past few weeks, but the Alternate Reality Game experience, Waking Titan, came to a conclusion today with an email directly from Sean Murray of Hello Games. “We have been quiet, but we have been listening intently.We’ve spent that year working hard on free updates for this game our team cares about so much”. We don’t know, but we like the idea of it, especially since it definitely seems like a big part of the update, as the update itself is called Atlas Rises. Since launching a year ago, No Man’s Sky has received some patches but this week, the game will be getting a big expansion titled “Atlas Rises“.

In a press release, Murray said Atlas Rises “focuses on improving the central story of No Man’s Sky and adds the ability to quick travel between locations using portals”.

Full patch notes for Atlas Rising would be out after the update goes live so there’s more to look forward to. “What we do is much more important than what we say, but since launch we have sometimes focused too much on [doing rather than saying]”. New friendships have been forged, and a tight-knit community has been created.

It’s been an honour to watch, but this is just the beginning. Since that time, things have gotten weirder as a new website has been revealed and interested parties have been prompted to join a “Citizen Science Division” to answer questions about simulations and complete various experiments. Which, well, if you enjoyed it – great. The unavailability of any patch notes force us to believe in the words of the developer, which brim with confidence that players will love what is in store for them.