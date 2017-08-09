McDonald’s is allegedly adding the beverage tax to the subtotal of orders before calculating other sales taxes, which, in turn, results in overcharging of taxes, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

On Aug. 8, attorneys Daniel Seidman, of the firm of Seidman, Margulis & Fairman LLP, of Chicago, and Jay Heller, of the firm of Heller & Richmond Ltd., of Chicago, filed suit in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of named plaintiff Yvan Wojtecki, asserting he and others were being charged too much tax when buying drinks at McDonald’s restaurants in the county.

Unsweetened sparkling water, like LaCroix, is NOT subject to the sweetened beverage tax. County officials claimed the tax would raise $200 million for the county, while also reducing the consumption of sweetened beverages, improving public health.

The tax being incorrectly applied violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and unjustly enriched Walgreens, according to the suit.

In the recently filed lawsuit, De Leon, of Schaumburg, alleges he purchased a case of Dasani Tropical Pineapple Sparkling Water, “which is labeled ‘unsweetened, ‘” at a Walgreens in Hoffman Estates on August 4, and yet was charged the county’s sweetened beverage tax, which added 96 cents to his $3.79 purchase. “Don’t believe otherwise”, Preckwinkle tweeted.

The tax went into effect last week. Earlier, Walgreens faced a class action brought by a man who claimed the retailer had wrongly charged him and others a 5-cent tax imposed on the sale of bottled water in the city of Chicgao.

Illinois Retail Merchants Association Vice President Tanya Triche Dawood told DNAInfo Chicago that her organization is working with businesses to work out the kinks and correctly apply the tax.

“While preparing to collect the County’s tax on sweetened beverages, we inadvertently coded some of our products incorrectly within our system that applies taxes during the checkout process”, Walgreens said to DNA Info. A jury trial is requested.

If this frivolous lawsuit filed against Walgreens somehow succeeds, the personal injury lawyers stand to win millions, while pop drinkers win pennies, and Walgreens, which employs thousands of people in the Chicago area, may have to reduce the number of jobs here.

Last week, a Cook County spokesman said that although it hadn’t yet received complaints from customers about the tax being applied incorrectly, shoppers should check their receipts after purchasing drinks and ask the store for a refund if they’ve been improperly charged.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the tax is being applied correctly and fairly”, Nelson said.

Walgreens now has alert signs posted beside taxed beverages – and even provides a price rundown for consumers.