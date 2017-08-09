LDS Church releases general authority

A member of the Quorum of the Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been excommunicated and released from his position.

Hamula also had served as a mission president, a stake president, a bishop, and a missionary in Munich, Germany.

Efforts to reach Hamula at listed phone numbers weren’t successful. Lee, an American Indian, was excommunicated for apostasy and “other conduct unbecoming a member of the church” in 1989 after calling Mormon leaders racist.

Hamula is the first LDS General Authority excommunicated in almost 28 years.

Lee’s excommunication reportedly was the first in nearly half a century.

The LDS Church conducts disciplinary councils in confidence.

Excommunicated members can rejoin LDS through rebaptism, but only if they show honest repentance.

“Members sometimes ask why Church disciplinary councils are held”.

The church, based in Salt Lake City, did not reveal specifically why he was dismissed but stated that it was not due to “disillusionment or apostasy”. According to the LDS website, the “Seventies are called to serve as special witnesses of Christ, proclaim the gospel and build up the Church throughout the world”.

His biography states that he worked as an attorney until his assignment to full-time church service.