Lenovo announces the K8 Note, a killer mid-range phone

The phone will be offered in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo has just launched the K8 note in India for a price of Rs 12,999. The first sale happens on 18th August on Amazon India.

Display The phone has a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels which keeps things crisp on screen.

This impressive combination resulted to the Lenovo K8 Note gaining 1,551 points in the single-core and a score of 4,664 in the multicore test.

Another highlight feature of the Lenovo K8 Note is the presence of front LED flash, ideal for selfie takers, while the use of stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat is another major USP for the K8 Note. The Lenovo K8 Plus was the first to drop by and was followed by the Lenovo K8 Note. Under the hood, the phablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio X23 octa core processor. On the multimedia front, the smartphone supports Dolby ATMOS and Theatre MAX. The phone will be available in Gold and Black colour variant and the price includes a transparent case. The display comes overlaid with a Corning Gorilla glass protection to withstand external scratches. The camera UI will also feature a stock android layout with no customisation offered by Lenovo apart from the depth mode. The Lenovo K8 Note also has a dedicated MicroSD card slot for the storage expansion. One of the most in demand feature is of course the dual cameras.

Camera In terms of camera, the K8 Note comes with a dual camera setup on the rear. The listing also suggests that the device will offer Android Nougat 7.1.1 without any Lenovo skinning, which is good news overall. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and supports rapid charging with the bundled 15W rapid charger in the box – Lenovo says this is the first smartphone from its stables to ship with a rapid charger, something that’s pretty staple with the Moto series.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Global Positioning System among others.

The K8 Note measures 154.5×75.9×8.5mm and weighs 180 grams. It sports a dedicated Music key on the left bezel and can be customised as per the user. It bears a fingerprint rear on the back panel, below the dual camera setup.